Hundreds of local artists have their work on display and for purchase.

Annual Art All Night event returns to Trenton for first time in 5 years

Annual Art All Night event returns to Trenton for first time in 5 years

Annual Art All Night event returns to Trenton for first time in 5 years

Annual Art All Night event returns to Trenton for first time in 5 years

Annual Art All Night event returns to Trenton for first time in 5 years

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Art lovers are back in Trenton for the Annual Art All Night event.

For the first time in five years, the two-day weekend event was held in the Trenton War Memorial Theater.

"It's a huge comeback here. We haven't been live since 2019. It's a big community event. People are eager for us to come back," said Artistic Director, Addison Vincent.

Hundreds of local artists have their work on display and for purchase.

The event also features a film showcase and live music from local performers and bands.

For Doretta Wright Simmons, the show also includes her fashion.

"I look at music as art, I look at paintings as art and you know, of course there's other art forms, but fabric? I wasn't making that connection, so I'm excited," said Doretta Wright-Simmons, creator of Twelve Tribes Fashion.

Wright-Simmons says this is her first time participating in the event after taking a four-decade hiatus on her passion of design.

She hopes to inspire younger people.

"I started in school when I was 18,19 and then I didn't sew for 45 years. I called Mercer after the pandemic and I got into their design program. This is part of the creation of why I'm learning," said Wright-Simmons.

The event carries on this year protected by heavy security and with the new location.

Some of the changes include going virtual overnight, a noticeable police presence and security checkpoint at the door.

The event reformatted after the 2018 arts event at the Wire Works Building ended in a mass shooting leaving one person dead and 22 people injured.

"After the tragic events of 2018, we came back stronger than ever and lessons learned we found a nice tight secure building," said Vincent.

For guests like Renee and Frances Kraus they say these are all welcome additions for an event that's been missing in the community.

"It's, really something special and good for Trenton, said Frances Kraus of Trenton.

Some of the art was available for purchase.

The money raised helps support programs and initiatives with Artworks Trenton.