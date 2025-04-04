Man who died after apparent altercation near Philadelphia casino identified

A man has died after he was found unconscious near Live! Casino Hotel in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a man who died after an apparent altercation near Live! Casino Hotel in South Philadelphia.

Police say 49-year-old Adam Bruzgo, of Quakertown, was found unresponsive around 8:23 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 900 Packer Avenue.

Bruzgo was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.

Investigators say officers were called to the scene for reports of a physical altercation, but further details were not immediately available.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

Police say the case is being investigated by the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).