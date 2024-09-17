WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Anonymous requests for donations get fulfilled by South Jersey volunteers

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:00PM
Anonymous requests for donations get fulfilled by NJ volunteers
They're do-gooders who mostly move in silence, helping families by donating essential items through the nonprofit, 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.'

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid' started in 2020 as a way to fill in the blanks where people needed a bit of help. But as the years went on, the need grew.

Now, Kelli Aceto and her task force mobilize to acquire donations of essential items and distribute them to families in various towns around Camden County. Both the giving and receiving can be done anonymously.

'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid' will be hosting a food drive outside the Lawnside Shoprite on Saturday, September 28th, and Sunday, September 29th, in order to acquire needed donations.

To learn more about how to get involved, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Pa. man devotes 50 years to uplifting Norristown neighborhood

Whether he was teaching students or feeding families, Joe Maccolini never strayed too far from his Norristown neighborhood over the past half-century.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW