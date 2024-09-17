Anonymous requests for donations get fulfilled by South Jersey volunteers

They're do-gooders who mostly move in silence, helping families by donating essential items through the nonprofit, 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.'

They're do-gooders who mostly move in silence, helping families by donating essential items through the nonprofit, 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.'

They're do-gooders who mostly move in silence, helping families by donating essential items through the nonprofit, 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.'

They're do-gooders who mostly move in silence, helping families by donating essential items through the nonprofit, 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid.'

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid' started in 2020 as a way to fill in the blanks where people needed a bit of help. But as the years went on, the need grew.

Now, Kelli Aceto and her task force mobilize to acquire donations of essential items and distribute them to families in various towns around Camden County. Both the giving and receiving can be done anonymously.

'Audubon Peer to Peer Aid' will be hosting a food drive outside the Lawnside Shoprite on Saturday, September 28th, and Sunday, September 29th, in order to acquire needed donations.

To learn more about how to get involved, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Pa. man devotes 50 years to uplifting Norristown neighborhood