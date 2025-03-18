Another lawsuit filed against City of Philadelphia over EMS response

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another lawsuit is being filed against the City of Philadelphia after a person died following a 911 call for help.

Family and friends of 57-year-old Roberto Santiago spoke out at a press conference on Tuesday.

In April, Santiago suffered a medical emergency and pressed his medical device to alert EMS.

They say two medics arrived but first went to the wrong address then knocked at the screen door for about five minutes then left.

Santiago was found dead the next day by his son, with his hand still on his medical assistance button.

"There's no price you can put on a life, especially someone like my dad that was like my best friend. I love him to death, I really did. I was with him all the time, he knew everything about me," said his son, Robert Santiago Jr.

Santiago was just about to start treatment for intestinal cancer.

Attorneys for the family are calling for a full investigation into the policies of city emergency services.

Action News has reached out to the city for comment.

This is the second such lawsuit filed against the city in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the family of 74-year-old Geneva Mackrides says she also died after calling for help.

They said EMS workers arrived but left after several unsuccessful attempts to get inside her apartment building.