Man wanted in connection to shooting Lonnie Young playground, Philadelphia police say

Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:56PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center earlier this month.

Anthony T. Smith, 23, has an active arrest warrant after an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the chest, police announced on Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 5:45 p.m. on April 1 in the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue at the playground.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials initially told Action News that they believe there may have been two shooters, possibly shooting at each other.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, along with 11 9mm shell casings.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

