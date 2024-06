Large water main break shuts down road in Gloucester Township, NJ

Large water main break shuts down road in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large water main break shut down a Gloucester Township road onTuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Prospect Avenue between Jarvis and Edinshire roads.

Chopper 6 over water main break in Gloucester Twp. on June 25, 2024.

Crews with Aqua New Jersey are working to repair the break, which is impacting service to about 30 homes in the area.

The repairs are expected to take about six hours, according to officials.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.