Police arrest Aramark workers protesting in Center City Philadelphia | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesting Aramark workers have forced the closure of the Market Street Bridge between Center City and University City on Wednesday.

This is happening right near Aramark's headquarters.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 5 p.m. as dozens of workers gathered in the roadway.

Police started making several arrests just after 5:30 p.m.

Employees of Unite Here Local 274, who work at the stadiums in South Philadelphia, want a new contract with health care for year-round work and wage increases.

Aramark says it's committed to working toward a new deal and respects the rights of workers to protest.

The company released this statement to Action News on Wednesday:

"We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate. We have had several meetings with the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement, and we intend to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone. We will continue to focus on delivering an outstanding fan experience for our clients and customers and would like to thank our dedicated employees from around the organization for supporting our ongoing contingency plans."

