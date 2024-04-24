Aramark workers planning 2nd strike for 76ers playoff game at Wells Fargo Center

This will mark the second walkout for employees at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new billboard went up in South Philadelphia warning 76ers fans about another walkout this week.

Aramark workers, who are represented by Unite Here Local 274, are planning to strike on Thursday.

That's when the Sixers are scheduled to play Game 3 of the playoffs against the New York Knicks.

This will mark the second walkout for employees at the Wells Fargo Center over stalled contract negotiations and concerns over wages.

The first took place earlier this month ahead of a Sixers-Pistons game.

Union members, including cooks, servers, bartenders, concession workers, and more, argue their wages and benefits are not keeping up with inflation.

In a previous statement, an Aramark spokesperson said:

"Aramark remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members have elected to commence a strike. Aramark has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong."