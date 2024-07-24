Why are we seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases across Delaware Valley? Expert weighs in

Why are we seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases across Delaware Valley? Expert weighs in

Amid summer fun, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Delaware Valley region, according to the CDC.

"My mother is elderly and her nursing aids have had to cancel," said Rachelle Omenson from Runnemede, New Jersey.

In addition to taking precautions for her mother, Omenson is also a teacher.

She knows it won't be long before back-to-school season brings even more germs.

"There's a lot that we don't encounter over the summer and then all of a sudden just all the germs come flooding back immediately," said Omenson.

So why are we seeing this summer surge of COVID-19?

Doctors are seeing it at Virtua Health in South Jersey.

"Since the Fourth of July, we have seen an increase in local cases here in South Jersey and in the greater Philadelphia area. Fortunately, in most of these cases, patients have very mild symptoms," said pulmonologist Dr. Jonathan Galli, director of advanced lung disease.

According to the CDC, using COVID-19 wastewater data, New Jersey had a moderate level of COVID activity in its wastewater last week. Viral levels were up 36% from the week before.

Galli says there are several reasons why we're seeing more cases now.

"Probably their immunity if they got sick with it over the winter is going away and then the cycle repeats in the summer when people have family vacations," said Galli.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will likely be available in August or September and are being produced by Pfizer, Novavax, and Moderna.

Action News found one mom who says as school starts up again, they plan to get updated shots.

"Without the boosters, the symptoms would be much worse. And we're concerned about our kid's health at all times," said Erika Reeves from Washington Township.

She says she lost her grandmother to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Dr. Galli says he is still seeing patients with lingering effects of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to asthma. Most of those cases resolve in a matter of weeks or months.

He says if you're wondering if you should get an updated booster or dealing with any lingering COVID symptoms, you should talk to your doctor.