Areas of severe, extreme drought expand throughout Delaware Valley

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- As the last of the autumn leaves hang onto branches, experts say they normally hang on a little longer.

Camden County's arborist, Dan Nowakowski, says it's yet another effect of the drought we're experiencing across the Delaware Valley.

"Certainly the trees are dropping their leaves much sooner than they would have. They're trying to hold onto their resources. They're trying to not actively lose so much moisture," said Nowakowski.

On Thursday, new data was released showing that our entire viewing area is now in severe drought.

New Jersey is issuing a drought warning after its driest September and October ever.

And the area of extreme drought in South Jersey now touches eight counties.

On Thursday, Trenton Water Works put mandatory water restrictions in place, asking people not to water their outdoor plants, winterize irrigation systems, turn off the tap while brushing teeth, only run appliances when they're full, and take shorter showers.

State officials say about 15% of New Jersey residents get their water from private wells.

During a press conference Wednesday announcing a state-wide drought warning, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette urged all residents to conserve water.

"Private well owners are also a concern. We're trying to push out messaging to them as well," said LaTourette.

Mike Walker's business digs and services wells in South Jersey.

"This well, for instance, is about 280 feet but they can run from 100 to 500," said Walker, owner of M.P. Walker Well Drilling.

He hasn't gotten any calls for wells running dry yet. He says there are warning signs to look out for.

"Spitting air, low volume that sort of thing. Call before it gets worse. Typically you just lower the pump if the water table has lowered," said Walker.

As far as trees go, experts say watering would help, but with the drought warning in effect, watering is not advised. Fortunately, many trees are heading into dormancy anyway. In the spring we may see the effects and possible damage done by the drought.