Argument led to 16-year-old being shot in West Philadelphia, DA's office says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The District Attorney's Office announced charges against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting a 16-year-old in West Philadelphia.

Taesean Grant is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses.

Investigators said Monday that Grant and the 16-year-old boy were in a heated argument on February 25 along the unit block of South 52nd Street.

The argument escalated, and authorities say Grant pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back.

Grant was taken into custody minutes later.

"Too often we see people trying to solve their arguments with guns, and this is one example. To anybody else who tries to use a gun in an argument and shoot somebody, we're going to hold you to the fullest extent of the law," said Asst. District Attorney Tyler Pittinger.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.