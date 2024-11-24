24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man shot, killed following argument outside bar in Juniata

The victim was shot multiple times, and taken to the hospital in a private car.

Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:41PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 29-year-old man has died after being shot in the Juniata section of the city.

Police were called to Saint Christopher's Hospital for reports of a shooting victim.

They later learned the victim was involved in an argument outside JJ Cafe at J Street and Erie Avenue.

He was shot multiple times, and taken to the hospital in a private car.

Police are now searching for a white Yukon that was last seen heading north on J Street from Erie Avenue.

