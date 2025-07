Argument over parking spots leads to double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument over parking spots escalated into gunfire in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot in the 9700 block of Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two drivers argued over being parked too close to each other.

An 18-year-old female inside a pickup truck was shot in the shoulder, while the 50-year-old driver had a graze wound to the head.

Three juveniles in the truck were not hurt.

There has been no word on any charges.