Armed man robs 2 Amish buggies in western Pennsylvania: Police

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. -- An armed man allegedly robbed two Amish buggies in western Pennsylvania, according to police.

Authorities received a report of an armed robbery on a road in Lackawannock Township in Mercer County at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to information released Sunday by the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

One victim reported that "while in his buggy, a vehicle approached him from the front and stopped," police said in a statement. A male then approached the buggy, "pointed the firearm at him and demanded he give him his wallet," police said.

The buggy operator handed over his wallet and the suspect "got back into the vehicle and fled," police said.

The vehicle was described as a small black sedan and the suspect as a "white male wearing dark clothing and a medical mask," police said.

While officials were on the scene, a second victim reported a similar incident that occurred on a nearby road.

The second victim told police that "while in his buggy, the small black sedan drove beside him, told him to stop and demanded his wallet," police said.

This buggy operator refused to give the suspect his wallet and "the black sedan drove away," police said.

The second victim confirmed with police that the suspect was a white male wearing dark clothing and a medical mask, holding a firearm and was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, officials said.

The victim "could not give a description of the operator of the vehicle," police said.

Police said anyone who has any additional information on the incident can contact PSP Mercer.