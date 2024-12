Armed robber wanted after allegedly threatening store clerks in Norristown, Montgomery County

An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

Norristown police released these photos of the suspect.

An armed robber, who threatened store clerks in Montgomery County, remains on the run as of Thursday morning.

He's wanted for holding up a Quick Mart on West Logan Street on Tuesday.

He was dressed in all white and had his face covered with a mask.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at employees, before taking money from the register.