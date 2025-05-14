Husband charged with murder of Anna Maciejewska, a Chester Co. mom missing since 2017

LIVE at 3 pm: News conference on arrest for the murder of Anna Maciejewska

CHARLESTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The husband of a Chester County mom who has been missing for more than eight years has been arrested and charged with murder.

Allen Gould, 60, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, false reports and other offenses in the death of Anna Maciejewska.

Gould reported Maciejewska missing on April 12, 2017, though investigators believe she was killed roughly two weeks earlier.

Between March 29 and April 12 of that year, police say Gould disposed of her body, destroyed evidence and pretended to be Maciejewska through various electronic communications.

Maciejewska's body has not been located, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

