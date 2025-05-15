Former school principal pleads guilty to child rape in Delaware

Tasha Purnell was charged with sexually abusing a student under the age of 16 while a teacher at Stanton Middle School from 2010 to 2014.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A former school principal and teacher in Delaware has pleaded guilty to child rape.

Tasha Purnell was charged with sexually abusing a student under the age of 16 while she was a teacher at Stanton Middle School from 2010 to 2014.

Despite the charges, Purnell, who also goes by the last name Oliver, was hired by A.I. Dupont Middle School in 2020.

She was placed on administrative leave in 2023, then terminated after her arrest last year.

Sentencing is scheduled for August.

