Thief wearing costume robs South Philadelphia CVS at gunpint, steals Halloween items

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for someone who wanted to start spooky season the wrong way.

Police say the donned a costume to rob the CVS store on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia at gunpoint.

A suspect wearing a black, white, and orange jumpsuit displayed a gun, then made off with several Halloween items.

No one was hurt.