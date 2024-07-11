Older adults shine on stage in Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's 'Carousel of Talent' show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 40 older adults participated in Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's inaugural 'Carousel of Talent' Show, held at Philadelphia Senior Center on the Avenue of the Arts.

"It was a great opportunity to highlight senior centers and the wonderful seniors and their talent that come each day to our centers," says Julie Nelson, Senior Center Manager for Philadelphia Senior Center.

There were ten acts from nine different centers across Philadelphia, including the Norris Square Senior Community Center, the Firehouse Active Adult Center and On Lok Senior Center, just to name a few.

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

"Senior centers are really for socialization, community coming together," says Wanda Mitchell, Director of Community Engagement for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA).

"Senior centers are a great way to alleviate isolation," says Nelson. "Seniors can come every day and be active, meet new friends, enjoy new activities that they might have always wanted to try."

"The mission of PCA is to improve the quality of life for older adults," adds Mitchell. "And our older adults are so creative, we felt it was important to display it."

Many cultures were represented, along with a variety of talents, including spoken word, dancing and singing.

Alice Flamer is a member of the center that hosted the event.

"I love to sing. I mean, I feel really good when I sing," she says.

"She just comes with a lot of energy," says Nelson.

Flamer says it was wonderful for the center to host a talent show for older adults, since she attends the center often to get out of the house and mingle with other people.

"It gives me something to do," she says.

"It's really important to highlight older adults," says Nelson. "They are not just in their rocking chair, but they are rocking senior centers."

"It's a lot of talent here," says Flamer. "It's beautiful."

Alcira Laurenzi performed a belly dance.

"It's a happy dance. It's spiritual," says Laurenzi.

She says she discovered it in 1978 while looking for a way to exercise.

"It's a very healthy thing for the mind and also for the body," she says. "I love it."

Laurenzi adds that because "Middle East dancing is isolated moves," you can move your hips and head, targeting different areas of the body.

"You can see how excited they are," says Nelson.

"We're celebrating life. They're coming together, there's community, and so it's so important to display their talent and let our older adults know that we see them. They're being seen and appreciated," says Mitchell.

"And now it's time for them to shine," says Nelson.

"We are looking forward to making it an annual event," says Mitchell.

For more information:

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: https://www.pcacares.org/

PCA Senior Centers: https://www.pcacares.org/services/community-connection/senior-centers/