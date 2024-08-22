PCA helping older adults get fresh produce through Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program

Farmer's markets around the city are bursting with some of the best produce of the summer, and Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is helping older adults who qualify get their hand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joseph Kane has been a member of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center for the last eleven years.

"They have two lovely pool tables," says Kane. "And it's one of my passions, so that's why I come here."

The center also helped him participate in PCA's annual Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program.

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

"This program provides older adults in Philadelphia with vouchers to get fresh produce," says Skylar Young, Special Projects Coordinator for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, also known as PCA.

Young says older adults can spend the vouchers to get fresh produce for free at farmer's markets anywhere in Pennsylvania, as long as it's approved by the Department of Agriculture.

The vouchers are given out as five, ten-dollar checks, with recipients receiving a total of fifty dollars.

"It's very helpful," says Kane.

"The mission of PCA is to provide services to older adults and folks with disabilities throughout the city," says Young.

Voucher recipients get a list of markets, along with nutrition education materials.

"They make it pretty convenient," says Kane.

On Wednesdays, Kane can walk out the center's doors to the East Passyunk Market.

"They offer the full range of anything that's grown in the garden," says Kane. "So you're eating healthier."

Farm to City organized this market for the whole neighborhood community of Passyunk Square, but they also take the produce vouchers.

"We bring farmers from many different areas of the state, as well as New Jersey, to the region to provide fruits and vegetables," says Brian Rowe, Market Manager for Farm to City.

At this market, older adults shopped at Cherri Blossom Farm from Honey Brook Borough in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

"They have great apples and other vegetables," says Kane.

"Seniors can get their vouchers until September 30th, unless we run out sooner, so while supplies last," says Young. "People can go to our office on 642 North Broad Street from Monday through Friday, 9am to 2pm."

Seniors who qualify can also apply at participating senior centers or call the PCA Helpline at 215-765-9040.

Young says to be eligible for the produce vouchers, older adults must be "living in Philadelphia, 60 or over, and they have to fall under the income guidelines as well."

Older adults have until November 30th to spend the produce vouchers, but it is recommended seniors go earlier while the produce is still at its peak.

At the East Passyunk Market, Kane picked up fresh lettuce, yellow peaches, plums and tomatoes.

"PCA is doing a wonderful job helping the seniors," says Kane.

"This is a great program that really promotes healthy eating and nutrition, and we really encourage people to participate, if they're able to," says Young.

For more information:

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: https://www.pcacares.org/

2024 Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program: https://www.pcacares.org/news/2024-senior-farmers-market-nutrition-program-sfmnp-produce-vouchers/

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

642 N. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130