Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's annual older adult art exhibition on view through May

May is Older Americans Month and Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is featuring works created by older adults in their annual art exhibition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has kicked off its 22nd annual 'Celebrate Arts & Aging' Exhibition.

"It's just about embracing creativity and joy and agency for older adults," says Laura Weinbaum, Chief Operating Officer for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Artist Salvador Pereira shows off his work called 'Meeting of Two Worlds.'

"People have been encouraged to come up with whatever moves them," says Weinbaum. "It's amazing and it's beautiful."

There are three exhibit sites, including the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central Location.

"It's such a pleasure to be able to connect this artwork with our library services and resources," says Suzanna Urminska, Curator of Exhibitions for the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central Library.

A variety of artwork is featured.

"It's every imaginable medium," says Weinbaum.

Visitors to the exhibition can view photography, paintings, collage, and drawings. The art show is also available virtually as well at PCACares.org/art.

There are more than 160 older adult artists involved this year.

"Our featured artist himself is 100," says Weinbaum.

Philip Cohn painted 'Under the Boardwalk.' It's on display as his signature piece in the art show. Cohn says he studied art at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, or PAFA, in Philadelphia, graduating in 1950.

"I paint every day," says Cohn. "That's what I live for."

"When people have a creative practice, it just brings so much joy to their everyday life," says Urminska.

The theme for Older Americans Month this year is 'Powered by Connection' and that's apparent in the artists' work.

Cohn says he enjoys including people and nature in his work.

Weinbaum says Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is trying to "connect people to each other" and to "activities that excite and engage them."

"This is my third year and I'm very happy," says Jym Paris, a multimedia artist. "They appreciate the arts, and they try to promote you."

Artist Salvador Pereira says he also enjoys participating in the art show.

"This is a good opportunity for artists coming here," he says.

Artist Elizabeth Richburg-Durand highlights Cecil B. Moore in her work.

"I like to paint historical people," she says. "He did a lot for the community."

"Everybody has something to contribute," says Weinbaum. "And people really are just so proud."

"We encourage folks to check out this exhibit from now through May 31," says Urminska.

For more information:

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: PCAcares.org

Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central Library: FreeLibrary.org

VIrtual Celebrate Arts & Aging Exhibition: PCAcares.org/art