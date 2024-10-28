Artist Ken Lum snaps life on the streets with new exhibit 'Klump' at Ulises bookstore

The exhibit runs now through November 24th at the art bookstore Ulises.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When accomplished artist of 40 years Ken Lum chose a medium for his current exhibit, he looked no further than his cell phone.

He took to the streets of Philadelphia and New York to photograph individuals in urban settings, while considering questions about what that person's life might be like.

The photos and questions are on display in the exhibit 'Klump'.

The exhibit runs now through November 24th at the art bookstore Ulises, located on the ground level of the art-centered apartment building Ray Philly in Kensington.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Ken Lum | Ulises at Ray Philly | Instagram

Studio 104

1525 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Wednesdays through Sundays, Noon-6 p.m.