Aspiring filmmakers in Philadelphia express their creativity with 'Big Picture Alliance'

For aspiring filmmakers in the city, a Philly nonprofit helps them see the big picture.

For aspiring filmmakers in the city, a Philly nonprofit helps them see the big picture.

For aspiring filmmakers in the city, a Philly nonprofit helps them see the big picture.

For aspiring filmmakers in the city, a Philly nonprofit helps them see the big picture.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Philly nonprofit takes young creators with a story and provides them the proper steps to get it told.

"Big Picture Alliance is a nonprofit based in Philadelphia. We've been around for 30 years, and our mission is really to empower young people to define their own narrative through filmmaking and digital media," said Executive Director Aleks Martray.

By participating in the free programs, students flex their storytelling muscles and prepare for an annual film festival.

"We really believe that filmmaking is project based learning. They're developing transferable skills like social emotional development through the process of filmmaking and telling their story," he continued.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out 'Big Picture Alliance' on their website.

