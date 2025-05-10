Athletes battle wind at 86th Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thousands of student-athletes from across the country competed in the 86th Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta.

The regatta is the largest collegiate crew and rowing competition in the country and it was held Friday and Saturday along the Cooper River in Pennsauken.

In this edition of the contest, races had to be pushed up a few hours because of fierce winds.

"My grand final was supposed to be at 12 and then they pushed it until 7 a.m., so a bit of an earlier wakeup so it's ok," said Lucy Oney from Oklahoma City University.

She said what makes these races special is the breadth of competition.

"I'm from Oklahoma City, I raced a girl from California and someone from Canada. It kind of brings everyone together and wraps up the season," she said.

For the 3rd year, it was held along the Cooper River, away from its historic home on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

"For these kids to win a dad vail medal, is special to them," said regatta president Kirsten Morasco.

That's why organizers make sure they're prepared to weather all types of weather for the two-day event, which included Friday's rain and Saturday's wind.

"For the athletes, what they're really focusing on is how to combat the wind. From the standpoint of the sun and the temperature, it's great for them. It's just the wind they're trying to work through," she said.

Given the option between the two days, athletes said the wind was preferable.

"Definitely the wind today. The rain yesterday was a bit rough," said Oney.

"I would take the sun over the rain for sure," said Brayden MacBride, a senior on Temple University's crew team.

He and his rowing teammate Grace Crosby just graduated Thursday. They say it's been a whirlwind few days, but both are bringing home gold medals alongside their diplomas.

"It's been a long season, a long year building up to this, but I think we came into this weekend very prepared, very focused on what we wanted to do and I think we executed it perfectly," said MacBride.

This may be the largest collegiate regatta, but it's not the last of the season on the Cooper River. Some of the same athletes will be right back at the park next weekend for college conference championships.