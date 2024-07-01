Atlantic City aims to address homelessness on the Jersey Shore boardwalk

Officials in Atlantic City kicked off a program on Monday to address homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns at the boardwalk.

Officials in Atlantic City kicked off a program on Monday to address homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns at the boardwalk.

Officials in Atlantic City kicked off a program on Monday to address homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns at the boardwalk.

Officials in Atlantic City kicked off a program on Monday to address homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns at the boardwalk.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Atlantic City kicked off a program on Monday to address homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns at the boardwalk.

Mayor Marty Small says the Boardwalk Improvement Group is working with the police department to implement preventative measures to keep homeless individuals from getting under the boardwalk.

A team of officers is also enforcing beach policies, like curfews, smoking and drinking on beaches.

The state provided the funding for this initiative.