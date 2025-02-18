Some Atlantic City Electric customers still without power after strong weekend winds

Some Atlantic City Electric customers still without power after strong weekend winds

Some Atlantic City Electric customers still without power after strong weekend winds

Some Atlantic City Electric customers still without power after strong weekend winds

Some Atlantic City Electric customers still without power after strong weekend winds

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A neighborhood off Mullica Hill Road in Glassboro, New Jersey has been without power since Sunday night.

"I was kind of thinking it wouldn't last long, now they're saying not till tomorrow night at 11 p.m. So here we are," explained Eddie and Jennifer Quinn of Glassboro.

The Quinns were preparing dinner when their power went out. Initially, they weren't concerned because they don't typically lose power here.

They're also not sure where the root of the problem is because they have no downed trees or power lines on their street.

That's not the case though for a neighborhood in Medford Lakes.

"Last night my daughter heard an explosion, I don't know, I think it was this big tree that fell down. She might have heard that. Power flickered a little but went out this morning," noted Ryan Juckett, of Medford Lakes.

Crews were in Medford Lakes assessing the damage Monday evening.

"I guess it got too windy so they had to leave or get the transformer. Now it says they're working on it but still says won't be restored until tomorrow. Hoping that's wrong," said Juckett.

Atlantic City Electric tells Action News crews were able to restore power to roughly 2,500 customers Monday evening, however, about 2,000 still remain in the dark.

Some areas saw wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The strong winds also delayed crews who had been out working to restore power across the region.

Families are doing what they can to stay warm, with hopes their power will be restored sooner rather than later.

"I had to come home early from work to buy a generator and get my fridge and freezer so all my stuff wouldn't go bad," Juckett explained.

Atlantic City Electric said the majority of customers should be restored by Tuesday night with only a few remaining on Wednesday.