Firefighters battle raging blaze in multi-story Atlantic City building

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a multi-story building in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. Thursday in the unit block of S. Georgia Ave.
There was no immediate word on injuries, though at least one person could be seen on a stretcher being tended to by medics.
Firefighters have evacuated the building due to the danger of a wall collapse and are battling the blaze from the outside only.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.