Firefighters battle raging blaze in multi-story Atlantic City building

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a multi-story building in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. Thursday in the unit block of S. Georgia Ave.

Raw video from the Action Cam shows the raging fire on S. Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

There was no immediate word on injuries, though at least one person could be seen on a stretcher being tended to by medics.

Firefighters have evacuated the building due to the danger of a wall collapse and are battling the blaze from the outside only.

