Atlantic City looking to ban snakes, other reptiles on boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For the past eight years, Jason Wilson said he helped many people face their fear of snakes and learn more about the reptiles on the Atlantic City boardwalk by introducing them to his Burmese pythons.

But that may soon come to an end due to an ordinance passed by Atlantic City Council that would ban reptiles and other animals on the boardwalk from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Dogs are already prohibited during that time.

"The idea of having a snake or snakes on the boardwalk just doesn't comport with public safety," said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. "Several of my constituents talked to me. They had concerns about the snake on the boardwalk."

Shabazz said his constituents said the snakes are unsettling and his goal is to protect visitors.

"It's something that is unnecessary in my view and my colleagues' view, and it's something that can potentially be dangerous. It's something we don't need in Atlantic City," said Shabazz. "Atlantic City needs many things. I don't think snakes is on the list."

On Friday evening, Wilson allowed families to pet and hold his snakes.

"Does it look like they're in jeopardy over here?" asked Wilson.

Visitors have mixed feelings.

"I think the animal won't hurt anybody," said Peter Ficiak from Southampton, New Jersey. "I think they're kind of wasting their time. I think they can try to keep bad people off the boardwalk better than the bad animals."

"I don't think we need pythons here," said Jim Kahn who is from the Bronx. "We got a lot of other fascinating stuff."

"If they wanted to, make sure they have some licenses or paperwork rather than just say, 'Get the snakes out of here,'" said Sheed Richardson from Frankford.

Wilson agreed and asked council members to require permits instead.

"It's not the end of the world if it has to end. This law that they're trying to pass is motivated by fear and misconceptions of reptiles, and I'm out here to debunk that," said Wilson.

Councilman Shabazz said Governor Phil Murphy has until August 29 to review and veto the ordinance.

If not, it takes effect immediately.