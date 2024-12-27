ATM damaged in explosion outside Fishtown fast food stop, but vandals leave empty-handed

Someone tried to blow up an ATM in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Someone tried to blow up an ATM in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Someone tried to blow up an ATM in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Someone tried to blow up an ATM in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone tried to blow up an ATM in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

Police and the bomb squad responded to the 1200 block of North Delaware Avenue, near the Johnny Hots fast food stop, at 1:30 a.m.

Officers discovered a device at the scene, and say debris was found as far as 50 feet away from the machine.

They are hoping to find footage of the incident on surveillance.

The explosion clearly damaged the machine, but did not break it open, so the vandals were unable to take any money.