Homeowner fatally shoots man suspected of trying to break into Southwest Philadelphia home

Police say a homeowner fired the fatal shot at the stranger at the front door.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A confrontation with an alleged intruder turned deadly in Southwest Philadelphia after police say a homeowner fired the fatal shot at the stranger at the front door.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway near Cedarhurst.

Police could be seen examining the door of the home, collecting evidence. The homeowner told police he fatally shot a 64-year-old man who was trying to break into his house.

"The homeowners who were in the house at the time, they saw on their ring camera that somebody was tampering with the front door," Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Only the husband and wife were home at the time. Both are in their 60s.

Police say the husband confronted the man, who then broke in through the front doors.

When police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"After breaking into the doors and being confronted by the homeowner, that's when the homeowner fired one shot, striking the 64-year-old who has just broken into the house and he collapsed right inside of the enclosed front porch. That's where police found him," Small said.

Investigators say they found fresh damage to the wooden doors and a ring camera pulled from the wall.

Police said they believe the man was unhoused.

