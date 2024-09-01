Concern growing in Aurora, Colorado over presence of Venezuelan gang, its impact on other migrants

'Gang members have not taken over' an Aurora apartment complex, police said, despite terrifying video circulating social media.

AURORA, Colo. -- Concern is growing in Aurora, Colorado over the presence of a Venezuelan gang.

There have been reports that members of Tren de Aragua gang took over an apartment complex in the city. Police have not verified those claims.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of men trying to break into an apartment unit on Sunday, August 18.

The footage, taken by the security camera of resident Edward Romero, shows several men carrying firearms in front of a door, with two of them appearing to force it open.

Romero told reporters the video was taken shortly before a shootout took place inside the apartment complex. Romero also said he has moved out since the incident occurred.

The apartment complex, called The Edge at Lowry, had already seen neighbors complaining about a massive trash pile and alleged criminal activity.

The alleged gang activity is creating problems for migrants in the area.

They say the gang is ruining the reputation of migrants who don't cause trouble and are just trying to make a life for themselves here in the United States.

Groups representing them say the migrants are trying to get housing and jobs, but some in the community are reluctant to help fearing they may be part of a gang.

Aurora Police Department officers have been proactively patrolling areas where there is suspected Tren de Aragua activity.

Aurora Police Department officers have been proactively patrolling areas where there is suspected Tren de Aragua activity.

On Sunday, Interim Chief Heather Morris and several officers connected with residents at The Edge at Lowry apartments to offer reassurances, provide updates on criminal activity in the area and to learn about living conditions at the complex.

"I stopped by here at 12th and Dallas got quite a few of our officers out here that are out here tonight. Again, I've been out here for several weeks making contacts with our residents, reassuring them about the criminal activity that's happening here and how we're going to address it. We're out here, we want to reassure the people that live in this community that we are actively investigating criminal activity that's happening and listening to them so that we can learn anything that we're missing," Morris said. "You know, what are we missing and actually find out what exactly is going on. We're out here because we care. I mean, nobody, nobody should be wearing this uniform if they don't care. And we want the residents and the people that live here to know that we care. We've been talking to the residents here and learning from them to find out what exactly is going on. And there's definitely a different picture."

Morris continued, "I'm not saying that there's not gang members that don't live in this community, but what we're learning out here is that gang members have not taken over this complex. We've really made an effort to the last few days to just really ask the specific questions or the direct questions in terms of the gang activity and who's actually making sure that people aren't paying rent to gang leaders or gang members, that that's not happening. And we've discovered here today and yesterday talking to, you know, so many residents said that's not the case we've been talking about, and they've been sincere with this. We really believe that they are sincere with this and we're standing out here, and I can tell you that gang members have not taken over this apartment complex."

Storyful contributed to this report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)