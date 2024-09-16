Authorities warn of police impersonator in Chester County

UPPER OXFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County are warning the public of a police impersonator after a driver was pulled over.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 on U.S. Route 1 in the area of Route 896 in Upper Oxford Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police, the victim reported being tailgated by a black Cadillac Escalade for several miles.

The driver of the Escalade then activated a red and blue 'bubble light' and a siren, the victim told police.

The suspect was described to be a heavy-set male, approximately 6'2" tall, 40-50 years old, black hair, tan complexion and was wearing a police-style uniform with a badge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop J, Avondale Station, Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-268-2022.

