Baby treated with pioneering gene-editing therapy finally goes home from CHOP after 307 days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 307 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a local baby who was born with a rare and usually fatal disorder is now at home.

It's all thanks to a pioneering gene-editing therapy.

KJ Muldoon, of Clifton Heights, is among the first to be successfully treated with a personalized CRISPR therapy.

The nearly 10-month-old was released from the hospital on Tuesday, as caregivers clapped and cheered.

Doctors will keep an eye on KJ, who, hopefully, is headed to a great boyhood, and they call his miraculous progress "promising" for other children.

