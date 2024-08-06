One man leaves as others fall even more for Jenn on 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week picked up with the cocktail party and the guys were doing their best to keep things drama-free, but they didn't know that a special visitor came to see Jenn. Her ex-boyfriend Matthew had flown all the way to New Zealand and said that he was ready to get engaged to her. Jesse met up with Jenn to see how she was doing and to find out what she wanted to do about this situation. She said Matt saying he loved her really confused her and that no boyfriend had ever said that to her before. Jenn said that she's concerned it might rock the boat too much for the original men.

Gina: I loved all the foreshadowing that went into this scene -- Jeremy saying he wanted a drama-free night, Thomas N. saying this is the most confident he's felt, Dylan hoping this would be the first cocktail party with no drama... it was all perfection!

LISTEN TO A FULL RECAP, PLUS NEW INTERVIEW WITH JENN, ON OUR PODCAST "PLAYING THE FIELD"

Jenn Tells the Guys About Matt



They cheered as she walked into the room, but they could tell right away she had something to tell them. Jenn said that her ex-boyfriend was there to profess his love for her and that he wanted to join the journey. She said she had to take some time to go talk to him. Austin was like, "Does anyone want to talk about this?" Devin said, "I need a drink." Then, Austin called the situation, "Whack." Grant told Devin that they should just wait to see what happens. Devin is upset that Matt even showed up at all and it brings up the feelings of being cheated on. He said if Jenn walks in with a guy the rose he's wearing won't mean anything to him anymore.

Gina: The threat of the men in the room to your relationship is one thing. The threat of a guy who she has history with and has had feelings for is quite another. I think their reactions were on par with what I thought they would be, especially those whose connections are a little stronger.

Matt and Jenn Talk



Matt showed up wearing a tuxedo. The other men are dressed much more business casual. Jenn said that his flying all the way there really did touch her heart, but she was confused as to why he decided to do this now. Matt said it was because he knew it was now or never because she was going to end up engaged to someone. Matt feels they have grown into adulthood and before they (ahem, he) weren't ready. Jenn feels really torn between her past and her future.

Gina: I wonder if he had the tux for the weddings he was supposed to attend? As for his feelings, this all could have been done before she left for the show and he would have had his answer. I am definitely questioning why he chose this grand gesture.

Matt Talks to the Guys

Gina: It was definitely the right call on Jenn's part. I'm sure it was a huge sigh of relief for the guys, they didn't need another guy coming in and upending their relationships! As for Matt, him talking about closure made me laugh. Bro, you had closure when you guys broke up! But I digress.

Rose Ceremony



1) Sam M. (one-on-one date)

2) Devin (one-on-one date)

3) Marcus (group date)

4) Grant

5) Jeremy

6) Jonathon

7) Spencer

8) Dylan

9) Austin

That meant glassy-eyed Thomas N. of the right reasons police was cut loose, as was John, who we didn't get to see that much of. John had a gracious goodbye, and Thomas N. surprisingly said that there were a lot of great guys there and that she would find her husband there. That was very nice of him!

Gina: Bye, Thomas! We'll see you on Paradise, I'm sure! But before that, I'm guessing I will see you at the Men Tell All!

Jenn and Jesse Chat



Jenn and Jesse started this week by enjoying some amazing coffee in Auckland and talking about what she needs to learn about the men moving forward. Jenn said that she is trying to envision her future with each of them.

Jonathon's One-on-One Date



A date card arrived and it said, "Jonathon, it's time for our love to take flight." He was hoping it wasn't a hot air balloon date and he hates heights. Jenn was waiting for him by a helicopter, and he hates those too! He admitted it was the last thing he wanted to do that day, but he gave her a hug and got on board. "I'm going to make her feel very needed," he said.

Gina: I love his honesty about being afraid of heights. It made me laugh, because, same!!

Jonathon held her hand tightly as they took off and in the end, they enjoyed the views! He was dazzled by the scenery and the woman he was with. They went to Waiheke Island which is known for it's vineyards. When they got out of the helicopter they ran through the vineyards and played marco polo and then took turns tossing grapes into each others' mouths. Jonathon said that they had such a fun time it was like a rom-com. He's hoping they can get to a deeper emotional level.

They got into a hot tub and he admitted to her that he wanted that connection with her. Jenn said she knows that he has those layers and she's going to try to peel those back. They did a lot of kissing and at least it seems like they want the same things!

Dinner with Jonathon



Jonathon said that he loves their connection when it comes to their banter and fun. Jenn said that she loves that he lets her be herself. Jonathon said that he has a hard time trusting that someone is who they say they are too soon. He feels that way because an ex of his that he lived with for two years and that he considered marrying became an alcoholic. One day they had a fight where she said he was abusive and mentally controlling when all he was doing was questioning her self-medicating behaviors. She kicked him out and they broke up and it destroyed his feelings of being a hopeless romantic. It was something Jenn said she could relate to.

At the Hotel



A date card arrived back at the hotel and it read, "Devin, Sam, Marcus, Spencer, Jeremy, Dylan, and Austin, love is messy." That meant Grant would finally get a one-on-one date! Dylan and Austin were crushed. Austin feels like he's falling way too far behind and he's questioning if is Jenn even the right girl for him.

Gina: We're at that point in the show where feelings are strong and if you're not getting the time, you wonder if you ever will. Even though Austin got a little extra time on the racing date, he's feeling like it's not enough. I get it.

Back on the One-on-One with Jonathon



His mom was a single mom and raised him, his brother, and his sister. He feels like he doesn't like to show weakness because he needs to be strong for his family. Jenn said that she felt like she often didn't have a real voice in her family or relationships. It really did seem like these two made leaps and bounds on this date and deepened their connection. Jenn definitely thought the same and offered him the date rose! As they kissed, it started raining, apparently from a rain machine, so they could kiss in the rain like they would in a rom-com! RIP Jonathon's suit.

Gina: The rom-com moment we all needed! It's cute and sweet and I like that they did bond over how they felt they needed to always be strong for everyone. It's tough, and it's nice that they can relate to each other in this way.

Group Date



Jenn met up with her seven flannel-dressed men. As they stood in a field a whole herd of sheep came running their way. The couple that owns the farm has been married for 45 years and they told the men they were looking for the best farmer. Sam feels he's going to do the best because apparently, he grew up on a farm. Their first challenge was herding the sheep. The sheep went wild! I had no idea sheep could jump that guy. No one opened the gate... the sheep had no clue where to go. The farmer said it was a colossal disappointment.

Gina: Bless the producers and editors who said to themselves, "Let's point out that the gate they need to herd the sheep through is A) closed and B) right behind them as they're speaking" and freeze-framed and added an arrow to show just how close they were to the gate. Also, Sam, Mr. "I grew up around animals so this is a win-win situation" Being one of the ones standing in front of the closed gate was absolute perfection.

Their next challenge was to clean up the muck in the pens. Surprise, surprise, Devin stole Jenn away for a few minutes and the guys called him back to finish picking up the poop. Then, they had to pick poop off the back of the sheep's bums. Finally, they tried to drink a bunch of different milk.

In the end, the couple chose Devin as their favorite farmer. Then, Devin got to walk off with Jenn and have some alone time. They fed a sheep and made out... big time.

Gina: The guys did NOT like that Devin was picked at all. They'd been kinda bad-mouthing him all day saying he "stole our girlfriend" when he was just doing what he's been doing all along, which is making moments with Jenn. Something that Jenn says she wants them to do, by the way. Perhaps they should learn something from this instead of complaining. Maybe? Work with me, guys.

Group Date Cocktail Party



The guys were very jealous that Devin got picked as the farmer of the day. Yet, they still greeted Jenn with open arms and hugs. She said that she wanted to further her connection with each of them. Austin was getting more upset by the minute that he hadn't gotten chosen for a one-on-one. Jeremy and Jenn sat and chatted as he stroked her hair, and she asked, "Why are you petting me right now?" He laughed and was like, "I don't even know what I'm doing right now!" He admitted to Jenn that he used to be heavy but being a part of a frat in college let him feel like part of a group and then he wasn't lonely. He's afraid to be alone. Jenn said she's afraid of giving too much to the wrong person. Ha, then he started petting her head again, as Jenn giggled.

Gina: I liked their whole exchange because they were able to laugh with each other about the hair petting but also have an adult conversation. We haven't seen all that much of Jeremy lately, but this scene shows that the connection is there and it seems like it's strong.

Austin Leaves



Austin decided he needed to pull Jenn aside and talk. He told her that he was having a tough time and he wanted to be honest about how he was feeling. He said he feels like he's been playing catchup and that he doesn't feel like he's ready to give all of himself to her at this point in time. Austin said, "I don't think it's fair to you and fair to the other guys that I continue on this journey with you." Jenn said that it was a shock, but that she could respect his decision. Austin told Jenn that he really did think her husband was in that room, and he graciously walked away. Jenn felt a little rattled by his leaving. She's worried she's not enough for all of them. She said if she tells the other guys she feels this way it breaks the confident woman facade and that they could see how worthless she is. Yikes, Jenn! You deserve to be chosen!

Gina: This whole scene had me teary. While Austin had the right intentions, it stirred up those feelings Jenn always tries to suppress. She said it herself, that if she told the guys how she was feeling it breaks the wall she puts up, the mask that she wears. She also says that she has to prepare herself for a future where she ends up alone because no one chooses her. Whew. I think we all can say we've all had moments of insecurity in relationships and in life, where you don't feel good enough. Jenn said she felt this so much in her life and to have it all bubble up in this moment was extremely emotional for me as a viewer.

The Guys Build Jenn Up



Dylan told the other guys that Austin had been having doubts, so it's not totally shocking. Jenn walked back into the room and told her "boyfriends" that she wanted to be honest with them. She revealed that it brought up a lot of feelings of inadequacy for her and that she fears that in the future she could end up alone. Spencer told Jenn she was brave and that he couldn't do what she has done. Sam told Jenn that he was speaking for all of them when they say that they could see their wife.

Jenn privately asked Sam if it made him think of her differently, seeing her let her guard down. He told her that he could ask her the same thing, and he loved that she understood where he was coming from. Marcus said that he wanted to be her mirror to show her how amazing she was. It was so sweet. He had a perfect response for her.

Devin told Jenn he didn't know why she felt that she wasn't worthy and that if it wasn't him that would show her someone there will because she is worthy. He was happy to see the light go back into her eyes. They shared some romantic kisses!

In the end, she appreciated all of them so much that she told them she couldn't give a group date rose out to just one of them. They all shared hugs with Jenn and ultimately, she felt better.

Gina: I have to give all the guys props here for how they handled these moments. I think she has talked to all of them at one point or another about her vulnerabilities and they all gave her what she needed. One thing I will note is that when she was talking to Marcus, she told him, "When I think of someone I can rely on, it's always you." That is huge! Last week, she told him that she could help him carry burdens. This week, she said she knows she can rely on him. That, to me, says a lot about their connection.

Grant's One-on-One Date



Grant ran up to Jenn and he lifted her off the ground in the woods. Jenn walked him over to two horses, and on the way, he asked her how she felt after the shock of Austin leaving and not having the best group date. She appreciated that he cared.

Even though they were on horses, they had a fun flow! They walked on the trail and he had some fun compliments about how she looked great on a horse. She revealed that she would love to own a farm one day because she loves animals.

They made their way to a beach and it was just gorgeous! They rode their horses along the shore and it looked too good to be true! They drank some champagne at an outdoor picnic setting on the beach and they took out some umbrellas and Grant loved it! He didn't let the rain ruin things, he felt it made it that much more special. Then they did some kissing! Grant hopes Jenn also feels that they have taken their relationship to the next level.

Gina: A couple of things to note about Grant. First, his asking her how she was doing after a dramatic night was so sweet and appreciated. He then made sure she got on the horse OK. Also sweet! I also liked that he said she doesn't have to be perfect for him, that's what relationships are about. I like Grant a lot!

Grant's Dinner

Gina: What I liked about him is that after all of the emotional talk about their dads and Jenn saying that she now can stand up for herself, Grant said "that's powerful." To me, that shows he wants her to have that voice and wouldn't try to silence who she is and what she has to say. That, I assume, is something Jenn wants, and needs!

Rose Ceremony



As the guys waited for the cocktail party, Grant revealed that he was falling for Jenn. They all seemed disturbed, but Grant was glowing. Dylan was worried because he hadn't had enough time to deepen his connection with Jenn. "Time is of the essence," he said. Devin said it was tough to hear what Grant said because emotions are at an all-time high. But, to their dismay, there was no cocktail party, Jenn decided to go right to the rose ceremony because she knew what she wanted to do. Grant cried outside, saying he couldn't take it back, he felt it, but he was also still nervous about all the other guys that remained. Jonathon listened and promised not to tell the others that he cried. Aw!

Gina: Grant saying "don't tell anyone I was crying" was so cute and funny and also so real. He'd just come off this date where he and Jenn realized they had a bond and I think it hit him right in the feels!

1) Jonathon (One-on-One date)

2) Grant (One-on-One date)

3) Sam

4) Devin

5) Marcus

6) Jeremy

7) Spencer

That meant that poor Dylan was eliminated. That's rough when everyone in the room's name gets called but yours. He cried as the SUV drove away and he said he thought it would always hurt forever, a little bit.

Gina: One thing I noted during the rose ceremony was the little look Marcus gave when Sam's name was called. Devin also gave one, but that's to be expected. I wonder what Marcus' thoughts are about Sam? As for Dylan, he is a sweet guy and I thought his exit was classy.

Coming Up This Season



They head to Seattle, kiss by a waterfall, and have some tropical fun...somewhere! Jenn gets told by men that they're falling for her and Devin even says he loves her! Grant apparently also says it! Marcus apparently reveals that he's not quite on the same level as her with feelings, and Jenn starts to struggle. We get another look at the finale day... any sleuthing in the preview Gina?

Gina: I've got nothin' except to say I am invested! I do wonder who her brother is talking about when he tells her that "you put in so much but he's given so little." Is he talking about someone in her past or one of her final picks? I also am interested in those scenes with Sam. Do they have anything to do with Jesse asking if she's OK with whatever is going to happen and her saying she's done with guys dictating her relationships? We've got so much to look forward to!!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

