Bald eagles and other injured birds get a second chance at Tri-State Bird Rescue

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Bald eagles and other injured birds can get a second chance when taken under the wing of Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research in Delaware.

The team has cared for injured wildlife and responded to oil spills for nearly 50 years.

If you discover an injured bird, it is recommended that you call your local wildlife rehabilitator to take care of it.

Injured birds can be brought to the facility any day from 9:00am to 5:00pm at 170 Possum Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711.

Anyone who needs assistance can call them at 302-737-9543.

Watch the video above to see their mission in action.

To learn more about Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, visit their website.

