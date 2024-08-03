South Jersey couple cares for forgotten farm animals at 'Blackbird Animal Refuge'

WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was Kristin Pultro's dream to rescue forgotten farm animals. Lucky for her, she found the perfect partner and the perfect place to do it.

She and her partner, Kyle Veale, founded the nonprofit, Blackbird Animal Refuge, in 2020. Since then, they have accumulated a farm full of about 50 animals who were rescued from neglect, abuse, or abandonment.

Pultro says their biggest challenge is fundraising to keep up with the emergency medical bills. They rely on volunteers and donations to keep the refuge running.

To learn more about Blackbird Animal Refuge or how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.

