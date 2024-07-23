'Going to make a change': Family of CHOP oncology resident killed in crash push for bike safety

Barbara Friedes was killed on July 17 while riding her bike home along 18th and Spruce streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of Barbara Friedes, the bicyclistwho was struck and killed by a speeding driver last week, says they feel the strength of Philadelphia communities that are supporting them.

Friedes, 30, who was originally from Colorado, treated pediatric cancer patients as an oncology resident at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Now, CHOP and a community of bicyclists are stepping up for her family as they grieve.

As the family tries to navigate their lives without their middle daughter, they are dedicated to carrying on her work and saving more lives.

"It was very reassuring and very warm to know that she was making a difference," said Friedes' father, John Dietrick.

The Dietricks, following in their daughter's steps, walked the halls of CHOP on Tuesday. Friedes' coworkers shared stories with her grieving family.

"They are going to use the strategies and ideas she shared with them in their daily practice. So hopefully she'll be able to continue to change lives through their practice," said her mother, Mary Dietrick.

Friedes was killed on July 17 while riding her bike home along 18th and Spruce streets. She was struck while riding in the bike lane by a 68-year-old driver.

Her death has reignited cries from the bicyclist community for more permanent solutions and protections, including concrete barricades for bike lanes.

Her parents have now picked up that mission to make a change for the thousands of bicyclists in Philadelphia.

"We are going to make a change for the cyclists in this community and make sure no one else can get hurt," said Mary.

"It's heartbreaking and it doesn't need to happen anymore. I don't know how much is enough, I don't know when is enough," said John.

They are imploring the Philadelphia City Council and the mayor to make changes to bike lanes to better protect cyclists.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports, and no charges have been filed against the striking driver in this incident.

The Dietrick family is planning a public service for members of the CHOP community and will lay Friedes to rest privately in Florida.