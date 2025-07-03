Baseball gear worth more than $1,000 stolen in Gloucester Twp.

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township are looking for the suspects who stole expensive baseball equipment.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows someone pulling up to the sandlot baseball field at Main and Chestnut streets around 10 p.m. on June 26.

The thieves got away with gear worth more than $1,000.

That includes a pitcher mound valued at $700, a complete base set valued at $400, two cage nets valued at $100, and an "L" shaped net valued at $50.

A wiffle ball strike zone was damaged and left lying on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. You can also send an anonymous tip at gtpolice.com/tips.