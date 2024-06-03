'Batman in Concert', 'La bohème' highlights Philadelphia Orchestra's June shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra presents Yannick Conducts La bohème in Concert on June 7 and 9.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to hear this amazing score by Puccini, with the incredible sound of The Philadelphia Orchestra," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "And you have an incredible cast of internationally renowned singers, up on a platform above them."

He says it's still one of the most popular operas performed in the repertoire today.

That same weekend marks a new beginning for Verizon Hall.

"Two o'clock in the afternoon on June 8, we're going to officially rededicate the home of The Philadelphia Orchestra as Marian Anderson Hall," says Rothman.

The unveiling is a free event honoring the civil rights activist and singer. He says it's going to be a great sense of pride for all of us.

Festivities continue with the Great Stages Gala and Concert.

Host and emcee for the evening will be Queen Latifah, with a great variety of styles and artists featured throughout, including Audra McDonald, Angel Blue, Latonia Moore and Marcus Roberts.

Then the orchestra heads outdoors to The Mann Center for the Performing Arts for the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular on June 18.

"This is one of those just great Philadelphia traditions. 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky with fireworks, but also music of his ballet, Swan Lake," says Rothman. "It's always a great way to kick off the summer season."

There's Batman in Concert on June 20 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film.

Audiences at The Mann can relive the excitement of the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

"And it's one of the great musical scores," says Rothman.

"The film is projected in high definition on a large screen above the orchestra and all the dialogue is happening on the screen, but then the soundtrack performed by the orchestra is live, and you get to hear all these details that come out of the score," he says.

The Indie Band, Dispatch, performs with The Philadelphia Orchestra on June 22.

"It'll be a career-spanning program," says Rothman. "There will be a great mix put together with The Philadelphia Orchestra out at The Mann."

The orchestra is performing three free concerts in June as well:

June 25: Pride Celebration and Concert in Marian Anderson Hall led by Marin Alsop with drag queen Sapphira Cristál

June 26: Our City, Your Orchestra Live at Temple Performing Arts Center, featuring a new set of definitive orchestral materials of William Grant Still's Wood Notes

June 29: Patriotic concert in Marian Anderson Hall, part of FREE Party on the Plaza and the Wawa Welcome America festival

