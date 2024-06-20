Celebration to welcome return of Battleship New Jersey in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The newly-painted and repaired USS New Jersey will return to Camden Thursday and you're invited to a party welcoming her home.
The historic battleship, which serves as a floating museum, underwent maintenance work at the Philadelphia Navy Yard over the past three months.
The vessel is now docked in Paulsboro, New Jersey. Chopper 6 was overhead as tug boats manuvered the battleship through the Delaware River last week.
Everyone is invited to a free, welcome home celebration at Battleship New Jersey's pier in Camden.
It includes games, food and live music starting at 11 a.m.
The ship is due to arrive home around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday.