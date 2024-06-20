Celebration to welcome return of Battleship New Jersey in Camden

Everyone is invited to a free, welcome home celebration at Battleship New Jersey's pier in Camden.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The newly-painted and repaired USS New Jersey will return to Camden Thursday and you're invited to a party welcoming her home.

The historic battleship, which serves as a floating museum, underwent maintenance work at the Philadelphia Navy Yard over the past three months.

The vessel is now docked in Paulsboro, New Jersey. Chopper 6 was overhead as tug boats manuvered the battleship through the Delaware River last week.

The historic ship departed from the Navy Yard on Friday and will dock in Paulsboro for six days before heading home to Camden on June 20.

It includes games, food and live music starting at 11 a.m.

The ship is due to arrive home around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday.