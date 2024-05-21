Beach Caddy service expanding to three new towns at the Jersey shore this summer for its 10th season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking to make your time at the Jersey shore easier and more stress-free this summer, a local company wants to help you. And as it celebrates a milestone year, Beach Caddy is expanding into three more beach towns and offering more services.

A relaxing day at the beach can get off to a rocky start with lugging all the stuff to your spot, so consider a service that does the work for you.

"We do a couple things for families. We help people get on and off the beach, so we can lug your chairs, your coolers, your umbrellas down," said Todd Serpico, co-founder of Beach Caddy.

Serpico, a teacher, started Beach Caddy, with his wife, who is a nurse, in Ocean City, New Jersey in 2015.

"Nurses and neighbors and teachers united to solve problems," he said.

Since then Beach Caddy has expanded to Sea Isle City, Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor with the mission of helping people who need it most.

"Single moms with lots of kids or someone's working and they still want to go to the beach, a lot of senior citizens, too," said Serpico.

And this year for its 10th season, they're expanding even further.

"The Beach Caddy motto has always been 'Beach time is family time' and we're excited to bring that to Longport, Margate and Ventnor," said Tom Riess of Beach Caddy.

Not only will caddies get your belongings to the beach, they'll also set it all up then return at the end of the day to pack it up, clean it up, and take it back to your house or hotel.

Beach Caddy also provides move in and move out services.

"Upon arrival, one of our caddies will meet you at your car and unpack all of your luggage, all of your provisions for the week and put everything away in whatever room you tell us," said Serpico.

The move-in or out service is $99.75.

The Weekender Delight beach set-up package is $345 for three days - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And everything is right at your fingertips online at beachcaddy.app.

"It takes less than five minutes to book your appointment and get whatever service you need and whatever beach town," said Serpico.

If you like to do things yourself, but don't have a good beach cart, you can even rent one from Beach Caddy.

And Beach Caddy has a special offer for our 6abc viewers - a 10% discount all summer. To redeem, click on the 6abc logo on the bottom left corner of their website and enter your name and email to join their exclusive offer list.

For more information on using Beach Caddy services this summer, visit BeachCaddy.app