'The Bear' cast highlights upcoming season 3 of hit series: 'The stakes are all raised'

HOLLYWOOD -- The hit series "The Bear" is kicking off season three. Fans know the show can be intense, and it sounds like that's being turned up a notch!

Season three of "The Bear" finds our Chicago restaurant team striving for excellence. Star Jeremy Allen White knows it won't be easy - not even a little.

"The stakes are all raised. I think Carmen is pushing himself and by doing so, he's pushing everybody around him for perfection, for excellence, for greatness," White said at a special Hollywood premiere for the show on Tuesday.

"There's intense moments there. There's a lot of really heartfelt human moments as well," said co-star Lionel Boyce. "Yeah, I think there's a full range of emotions there."

And this is what the cast is saying about the season -- if they're saying anything at all.

"Once all the episodes are out, then we'll talk about it. But for now, keeping it mum," said Ayo Edebiri.

"When you're like standing up behind your couch watching it, I think that's a good sign," laughed Chris Witaske.

"She deals with her trauma by diving right in and, you know, focusing on the tasks at hand, the day-to-day," said Abby Elliott.

"For me, it was a very surprising watch, evening having made the whole thing," said Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"The vibe's not good a lot of the times, you know? That's what the drama is, you know? The vibe's off, for sure!" Matty Matheson added.

All 10 episodes of season three of "The Bear" become available Wednesday night on Hulu.

