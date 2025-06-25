'The Bear' season 4 brings the heat to the kitchen and your screen

Lionel Boyce and Abby Elliott preview what's on the menu for the Emmy-winning series

Yes, chef! "The Bear" is back for season four with plenty of juicy storylines to feast on. All 10 episodes are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Carmy and the crew are back for season four of "The Bear" and after leaving viewers with a big cliffhanger, they're jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Sugar, Matty Matheson as Neil, Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy and Lionel Boyce as Marcus.

Season three ended with Carmy getting the all-important Chicago Tribune review - the one that could make or break the restaurant - but the viewers didn't know what it said.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Boyce and Elliott about what fans can expect in this pivotal season.

"The restaurant is still where it's at, it's struggling. And Sydney and Carmy are continuing to have to adapt and make adjustments," said Elliott.

"This show's been about speeding to open up this place. It's open and now it's about keeping it open," Boyce said.

He also noted that this season will not be like the last three.

"I think Chris (Storer, creator of "The Bear) and everyone does a good job of making every season feel completely different. So I think the surprise will be how different this season feels from previous seasons."

Season four is definitely different for Elliott!

"Now that Sugar's a mom, she's torn between having to stay home and be cozy in that post-partum period and then work at the restaurant and what does that look like. It's a struggle that every new mom who loves their job has to deal with," Elliott said.

All ten episodes of "The Bear" season four are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

