WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Officers in New Jersey arrest surfer who allegedly didn't have beach badge

WABC logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 12:17AM
Video shows officers in Belmar arrest surfer who allegedly wasn't wearing beach badge
Onlookers filmed Tuesday's encounter on a beach in Belmar.

BELMAR, New Jersey -- New video shows officers in Belmar, New Jersey, pin a surfer to the ground, allegedly over a beach badge.

Onlookers filmed the encounter on a beach in Belmar on Tuesday.

Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott says she's aware of the video and that 28-year-old Liam Mahoney from California was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He was also issued a borough ordinance for Beach Badge Required.

The police chief says the arrest is currently under review.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW