Officers in New Jersey arrest surfer who allegedly didn't have beach badge

BELMAR, New Jersey -- New video shows officers in Belmar, New Jersey, pin a surfer to the ground, allegedly over a beach badge.

Onlookers filmed the encounter on a beach in Belmar on Tuesday.

Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott says she's aware of the video and that 28-year-old Liam Mahoney from California was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He was also issued a borough ordinance for Beach Badge Required.

The police chief says the arrest is currently under review.