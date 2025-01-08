'The Beloved Community' is the theme of Philadelphia's 2025 MLK Day of Service

Philadelphia officials announced plans on Wednesday for the 2025 Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Philadelphia officials announced plans on Wednesday for the 2025 Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Philadelphia officials announced plans on Wednesday for the 2025 Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Philadelphia officials announced plans on Wednesday for the 2025 Martin Luther King Day of Service.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced plans on Wednesday for the 2025 Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The announcement was made at Girard College, which serves at the signature site for the day.

The theme for this year's MLK Day is "The Beloved Community."

Mural Arts Philadelphia previewed a new piece, which was designed by local young people to represent the theme of the day.

"The beloved community is a place where everyone can be lifted up to be the best they can be, is a place where people can be treated fairly without racism or sexism, and most importantly, is a place where everyone is included, loved and respected," said one young speaker.

This is the 30th anniversary of the MLK Day of Service.

Philadelphia's event is among the largest in the nation.

For more information, visit mlkdayofservice.org.

