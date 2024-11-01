Here is what you need to know

Road closures, parking restrictions for Harris-Walz concert on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Preparations are underway for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

Harris campaign plans concert on Philadelphia's Eakins Oval night before Election Day

Harris campaign plans concert on Philadelphia's Eakins Oval night before Election Day Preparations are underway for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

Harris campaign plans concert on Philadelphia's Eakins Oval night before Election Day Preparations are underway for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

Harris campaign plans concert on Philadelphia's Eakins Oval night before Election Day Preparations are underway for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday a list of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night.

The closures began Friday morning and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. on November 5.

The event is being hosted by the Harris-Walz campaign the night before Election Day and is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The vice president is said to be among the attendees. However, performers have yet to be announced.

Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.

Road closures are expected in three phases.

Road Closures

Phase 1 closures as of 8 a.m. Friday:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street is now closed until after the event.

Phase 2 closures as of 8 a.m. on Saturday:

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street.

Phase 3 closures as of 5 a.m. on Monday:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street

23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.

The city also said drivers should expect short-duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday as crews move equipment and resources.

Drivers are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

All roads are expected to be reopened at 8 p.m. on November 5, according to city officials.

Parking Restrictions

Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Winter Street between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street)

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street

Officials said additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue.

