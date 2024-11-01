Road closures, parking restrictions for Harris-Walz concert on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Here is what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday a list of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night.
The closures began Friday morning and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. on November 5.
The event is being hosted by the Harris-Walz campaign the night before Election Day and is set to begin at 5 p.m.
The vice president is said to be among the attendees. However, performers have yet to be announced.
Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.
Road closures are expected in three phases.
Phase 1 closures as of 8 a.m. Friday:
Phase 2 closures as of 8 a.m. on Saturday:
Phase 3 closures as of 5 a.m. on Monday:
I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.
The city also said drivers should expect short-duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday as crews move equipment and resources.
Drivers are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.
All roads are expected to be reopened at 8 p.m. on November 5, according to city officials.
Officials said additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue.