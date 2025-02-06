Berks County woman makes iconic beads associated with Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- As we count down to Super Bowl 59, we've been running into a lot of people from the Delaware Valley.

And that includes a Berks County woman who makes the iconic beads associated with the Big Easy.

"We do Madrid Gras throws. So if you're not familiar, that's anything and everything that would come off a parade float during Mardi Gras," said Tara Kennedy Kline, who is the co-owner of Throw Dat.

The Super Bowl host committee is throwing a first-of-its-kind strut, where floats will ride through the French Quarter.

Those on board will toss out everything from sports items to Mardi Gras staples, including the beads made in the Berks County native's hometown.

Christie Ileto reports.

