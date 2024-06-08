Best inflatable pools to add to your backyard this summer

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Take in the summer with an inflatable pool that you can set up in your backyard with ease. I've listed a bunch of options below in various sizes to make your shopping easier.

Inflatable pool buying guide:

Size: Consider the size of your backyard or patio before shopping for an inflatable pool. You'll also want to consider the shape as inflatable pools come in oval, rectangular or round shapes.

Setup: All the options mentioned below are easy to set up and can be inflated with a pump.

Best inflatable pools

Best overall

16% off Amazon Members Mark Elegant Family Pool $56.49

$68 Shop now at Amazon

This 5-person pool comes with two inflatable seats for comfort. It has a durable PVC build which the brand says is puncture-resistant and long-lasting. It takes about 30 minutes to fully set up and has a 2-in-1 valve for inflating and deflating. Plus, get a repair patch included in the off chance that your pool punctures over time. Shop it now on sale while supplies last.

Capacity: 845 gallons

Dimensions: 120 x 110 x 26 inches

Best round pool

Amazon INTEX Swim Center Pool $51.84 Shop now at Amazon

This option is for those of you who prefer a round pool. It has a built-in bench and a cup holder, allowing you and your friends to relax in it all day long. It has two air chambers for inflation and deflation and comes with a repair patch like our top pick in case of a puncture.

Capacity: 156 gallons

Dimensions: 90 x 86 x 31 inches

Best with pump

Amazon Toysical Inflatable Pool $69.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you prefer a pool that comes with its own pump, choose this one. It can hold six people and takes just five minutes to set up, according to the brand. It's made by a small business brand which states that this pool won't leak air over time, so you don't have to worry about constantly filling it up.

Capacity: 312 gallons

Dimensions:118 x 72 x 72 inches

Best for kids

Amazon Evajoy Kiddie Pool $88.48 Shop now at Amazon

Finally, this is the best inflatable pool for kids. It's designed for toddlers and kids and has a four-person capacity. It's built with PVC like some of the other options on this list, and takes just one minute to inflate, according to the brand. The sides of the pool are padded too, including the handles on the built-in slide to keep kids safe - it can also double as an indoor ball pit during the colder months.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.