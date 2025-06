Students dies in crash near Freedom High School in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Bethlehem Area School District plans to deploy counselors and additional resources to Freedom High School on Monday after revealing over the weekend that a student died in a late-night incident.

Police say a group of teenagers and two vehicles were involved in the crash near the high school around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.