"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus, Billy DiMaio '22," said Chestnut Hill College.

Victim killed in New Orleans attack ID'd as Philadelphia college graduate with ties to New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2022 graduate of Philaelphia's Chestnut Hill College was among the 14 victims killed in the New Year's truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus, Billy DiMaio '22," the college said in a statement on Thursday, calling one of its own a leader in the community who shined in the classroom and on the lacrosse team serving at the 2022 captain.

"Our prayers are with the entire DiMaio family at this tragic hour, as our entire college reflects upon the positive impact he had upon so many in our close community," the statement continued.

ABC News has confirmed that DiMaio graduated in 2017 from Holmdel High School in North Jersey.

Action News has learned one Princeton University grad was killed and another was also injured in the truck attack.

The man killed was former Princeton University football player Tiger Bech. He was a wide receiver at Princeton from 2017 to 2019.

Action News has learned one Princeton University grad was killed and another was injured in the truck attack early Wednesday morning in New Orleans.

Michelle Bech said her son, 27, lived life to the fullest and was "on top of the world."

Ryan Quigley was among the 35 victims injured. He's been identified as a graduate of Lansdale Catholic in 2016 and Princeton University in 2020.

The president of Lansdale Catholic, Meghan Callen, called Quigley "a beloved member of the Lansdale Catholic High School Class of 2016."

What we know about the attack

Authorities no longer believe there are any other suspects involved in the attack.

After investigators reviewed all of the surveillance videos more closely, it appears that the suspect -- 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who also died in the attack -- placed explosive devices in the area himself and then changed clothes, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The FBI is still investigating whether there were individuals Jabbar spoke to or messaged with prior to the early Wednesday attack, but no one was in the vicinity to help him do anything, the sources said.

"Federal law enforcement and the intelligence community are actively investigating any foreign or domestic contacts in connection that could possibly be relevant to the attack," President Joe Biden said Thursday.

There is no additional threat to the public, Christopher Raia of the FBI said.

Raia called the attack a premeditated "act of terrorism."

Jabbar drove from Houston to New Orleans on Tuesday evening and posted several videos online "proclaiming his support for ISIS," and mentioning he joined ISIS before this summer, Raia said.

"There were five videos posted on Jabbar's Facebook account, which are time stamped beginning at 1:29 a.m. and the last at 3:02 a.m.," Raia said. "In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and the disbelievers.'"

An ISIS flag was recovered from the back of the truck, Raia said.

The death toll is not expected to rise beyond 14 people, Dr. Jeffrey Elder of the University Medical Center New Orleans told ABC News Live on Thursday. Sixteen people remain hospitalized at University Medical Center New Orleans, including eight in intensive care.

Jabbar was "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible, driving a pickup truck onto the sidewalk around a parked police car serving as a barricade to plow into pedestrians, officials said.

The suspect mowed down dozens of people over a three-block stretch on the world-famous thoroughfare while firing into the crowd, police said.

Jabbar then exited the damaged vehicle armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement said. He was also armed with a handgun, sources told ABC News.

Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, sources said. At least two officers were injured, one by gunfire and the other when the officer was pinned by the truck, authorities said.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said security bollards were not working at the time because they were in the process of being replaced for next month's Super Bowl.

Surveillance footage showed Jabbar placing two improvised explosive devices in coolers in the Bourbon Street area, Raia said. He had a remote detonator in the truck to set off the two devices, Biden said.

"Those are the only two devices that we've been able to recover that were functional -- both devices were rendered safe on scene," he said.

The FBI has cleared Bourbon Street and authorities have the "confidence" to reopen it to the public ahead of the Sugar Bowl Thursday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday.

ABC News contributed to this report.